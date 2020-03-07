Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,555,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,036,000 after purchasing an additional 176,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,749,000 after purchasing an additional 128,042 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 959,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,920,000 after buying an additional 145,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

NYSE:SWK opened at $128.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.61. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.82 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

