Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,800 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,659,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,816,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,240,000 after acquiring an additional 27,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBCI opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $46.51.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 31.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GBCI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

