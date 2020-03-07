Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $118.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.65. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $109.89 and a 12-month high of $136.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

