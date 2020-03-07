Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Invests $133,000 in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 28,786.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,767,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,709,000 after buying an additional 1,761,737 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,336,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,974,000 after buying an additional 1,226,554 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,860,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,133,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,040,000.

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $9.69 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.1906 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

