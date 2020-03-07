Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $101,903,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Bank of America by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,236,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,428 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Bank of America by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,752,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,639,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,954 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.12.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.