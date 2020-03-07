Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,125,000 after buying an additional 698,009 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after buying an additional 338,461 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,585,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 894,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

In other Marriott International news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $342,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,503,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,130 shares of company stock valued at $12,979,632 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $110.66 on Friday. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $103.89 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.65 and a 200-day moving average of $135.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

