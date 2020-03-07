Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $185,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

