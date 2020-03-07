NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $390,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Caterpillar by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $13,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $121.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.55 and its 200-day moving average is $135.72. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

