NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $86,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STL opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $22.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

