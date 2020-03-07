NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,164,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,332,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $27,326,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,451,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,150,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,637,000 after buying an additional 528,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

NYSE:CAG opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

