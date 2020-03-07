NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 6,516 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $289.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.