NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 2,567 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 36.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 69,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 526.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,407 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 160.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 44,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $145,000.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

