NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 1,377 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.