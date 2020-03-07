NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $1,574,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortive by 58.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 10.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 1,240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 158,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after buying an additional 146,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.92.

Fortive stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.57. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $9,621,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,237 shares in the company, valued at $35,809,291.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

