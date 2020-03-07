NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 11.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Tesla by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $729.00 to $928.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $703.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $707.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.76. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total transaction of $56,848.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,616.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Joseph Ellison bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $767.00 per share, for a total transaction of $958,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,536 shares of company stock worth $75,296,629 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.