NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 3,455 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,382,000 after buying an additional 105,382 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after acquiring an additional 353,778 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $39.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.