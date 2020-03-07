NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 19,464 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,464 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $21,107,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,282,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $142.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $154.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

