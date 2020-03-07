NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 12,193 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 298.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,747,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

