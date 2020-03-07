NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $157,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,453,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 169,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter.

VONG opened at $174.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.38. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $147.92 and a 12-month high of $198.16.

