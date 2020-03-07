NorthRock Partners LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $13.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

In other Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust news, insider Keith Quinton bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $48,960.00. Also, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 351,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $4,768,326.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 728,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,866,038.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

