NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $262,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,644,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,272,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,640,000 after buying an additional 77,252 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,965,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,764,000 after buying an additional 206,971 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,142,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,608,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,686,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OKE opened at $61.21 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.89 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average is $72.86.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.95.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

