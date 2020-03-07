NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $252,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ opened at $179.07 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $214.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.53.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.