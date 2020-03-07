NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Position in Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wrap Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WRTC) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Wrap Technologies worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 335.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:WRTC opened at $6.18 on Friday. Wrap Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRTC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.35 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

