NorthRock Partners LLC Buys New Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 135.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.93, for a total value of $5,672,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,743.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.69, for a total value of $10,893,658.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,817 shares of company stock valued at $52,905,963 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $503.11 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $421.98 and a 52-week high of $673.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $625.85 and a 200-day moving average of $566.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.54.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.