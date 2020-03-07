NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 1,563 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,262,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $182.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.55. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $159.00 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

