NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 1,458 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Nordstrom by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,040,000 after acquiring an additional 543,917 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Nordstrom by 38.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,478,000 after purchasing an additional 517,324 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 469.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 610,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after purchasing an additional 502,955 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 380,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN opened at $29.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $46.20.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $3,330,978.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,720,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,759,181.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. Barclays downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.