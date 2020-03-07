Northeast Investment Management Sells 81 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Northeast Investment Management cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $249.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $198.74 and a one year high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

