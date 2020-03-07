Northeast Investment Management Raises Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.34. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $71.13 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Welltower’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

