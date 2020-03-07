Northeast Investment Management Invests $215,000 in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Northeast Investment Management bought a new position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,341,000 after buying an additional 167,252 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 18.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,335,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,453,000 after buying an additional 203,814 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,496,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $66,539,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $991,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 20,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,213,544.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,802,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,233 shares of company stock worth $9,725,429. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Etsy from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Etsy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.05.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.62. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

