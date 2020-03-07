Northeast Investment Management Increases Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $1,386,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 413,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,182 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.25.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $209.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.18. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.56. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $191.42 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.