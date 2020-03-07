Northeast Investment Management Has $357,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $368.97 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $393.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.20. The firm has a market cap of $163.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.78.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

