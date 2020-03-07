Northeast Investment Management Buys 913 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,322,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,788 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 454,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

