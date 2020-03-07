Northeast Investment Management Buys 507 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

VNQ opened at $90.67 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

