Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Down 10.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares traded down 10.7% during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $38.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nordstrom traded as low as $29.18 and last traded at $29.37, 6,689,967 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 113% from the average session volume of 3,138,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.
JWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.68.
In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698 over the last three months. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.
Nordstrom Company Profile (NYSE:JWN)
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.
