Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Down 10.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares traded down 10.7% during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $38.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nordstrom traded as low as $29.18 and last traded at $29.37, 6,689,967 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 113% from the average session volume of 3,138,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.68.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698 over the last three months. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 47,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 20.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 22,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Nordstrom Company Profile (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

