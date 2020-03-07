Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €4.10 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOKIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.75 ($4.36) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.80 ($5.58) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.04 ($4.69).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.