NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Buys $697,256.42 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Peter Svennilson bought 38,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $697,256.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter Svennilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Peter Svennilson bought 8,307 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $149,526.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Peter Svennilson acquired 33,896 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $607,077.36.

Shares of NYSE NGM opened at $18.50 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01.

NGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Svennilson Peter boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 16,420,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,621,000 after buying an additional 253,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 246,853 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 833.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 198,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92,660 shares during the last quarter.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

