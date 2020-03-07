Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

NXST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Shares of NXST opened at $97.85 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $89.55 and a 12-month high of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.24.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $67,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,125 shares of company stock worth $2,281,754 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 70,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after acquiring an additional 42,016 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 188,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

