NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Trading Down 7.2% After Earnings Miss

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s stock price dropped 7.2% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.26, approximately 733,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 245,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 69.37%. The business had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million.

Get NEWTEK Business Services alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWT. TheStreet downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut NEWTEK Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. NEWTEK Business Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 38.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the third quarter valued at about $632,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $349.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.