Neuronetics Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Neuronetics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.53). William Blair also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a market cap of $48.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 46.35% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%.

In related news, VP Gregory Harper bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,480 shares in the company, valued at $332,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Neuronetics by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

