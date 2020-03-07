NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.75 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

NPTN has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on NeoPhotonics to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.70 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

Shares of NPTN opened at $6.69 on Thursday. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $181,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 980,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,628,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 740,146 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,300,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 512,908 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 50.1% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 500,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 1,005.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 387,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

