Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1,800.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.89.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,295.74 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,453.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1,321.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $890.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

