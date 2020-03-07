National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform Market Weight” Rating for Premium Brands (TSE:PBH)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform market weight rating on shares of Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PBH. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$92.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$88.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of PBH opened at C$92.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 37.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$97.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$69.01 and a twelve month high of C$102.68.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

