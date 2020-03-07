National Bank Financial Comments on Premium Brands Holdings Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Premium Brands in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$92.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$88.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$92.80 on Thursday. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$69.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$97.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

