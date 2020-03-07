National Bank Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CWX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

TSE:CWX opened at C$4.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.60 million and a PE ratio of 25.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$4.24 and a 52 week high of C$5.71.

In other news, Director Amar Doman purchased 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$112,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$696,789.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

