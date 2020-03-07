Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $110.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.81 and a 200-day moving average of $104.91. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

