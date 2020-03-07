MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Trading Up 17.7% on Strong Earnings

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) was up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.00, approximately 200,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 56,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.83 million.

MYRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in MYR Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,331,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,395,000 after purchasing an additional 168,146 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 117,570 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MYR Group by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 42,736 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in MYR Group by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 203,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 39,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $438.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

