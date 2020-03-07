MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Trading Up 17.7% on Strong Earnings

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) was up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.00, approximately 200,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 56,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.
The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.83 million.
MYRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $438.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48.
About MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)
MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.
Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.