Mustafa Ozgen Sells 3,717 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 3,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.39, for a total value of $417,753.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,663.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $102.02 on Friday. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -196.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.99.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,322,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,049 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 29.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.48.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

