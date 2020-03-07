Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Trading Down 6.3% After Insider Selling

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) shares were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $248.78 and last traded at $252.61, approximately 1,556,908 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 902,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.58.

Specifically, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $1,351,876.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,707 shares of company stock worth $6,521,471. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.36.

The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.51.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

