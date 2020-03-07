Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Purchases New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after buying an additional 1,477,454 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $5,047,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 66,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 34,313 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $142.03 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.23. The stock has a market cap of $374.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

