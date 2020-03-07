Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $770.86.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total transaction of $579,067.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,653.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTD opened at $715.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $638.92 and a 1-year high of $873.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $772.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $733.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

